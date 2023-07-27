Fiesta del Sol gets underway Thursday in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fiesta Del Sol gets underway Thursday!

It's now in its 51st year and brings millions of people to the Pilsen neighborhood.

The free four-day festival celebrates the beauty in Latino heritage, history, and culture.

You can enjoy music, art, carnival rides and delicious food. The free event runs through Sunday along Cermak Road between Ashland and Morgan.

Gates opens at 3 p.m. Thursday and at 11 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Blanca Acevedo joined ABC7 to talk about what is new this year and resources that are available for the community.

For more information, click here.