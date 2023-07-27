WATCH LIVE

Fiesta del Sol gets underway Thursday in Pilsen

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 12:11PM
Fiesta del Sol gets underway Thursday
Fiesta del Sol gets underway Thursday in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fiesta Del Sol gets underway Thursday!

It's now in its 51st year and brings millions of people to the Pilsen neighborhood.

The free four-day festival celebrates the beauty in Latino heritage, history, and culture.

You can enjoy music, art, carnival rides and delicious food. The free event runs through Sunday along Cermak Road between Ashland and Morgan.

Gates opens at 3 p.m. Thursday and at 11 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Blanca Acevedo joined ABC7 to talk about what is new this year and resources that are available for the community.

For more information, click here.

