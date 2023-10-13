Fighter jets seen flying low over downtown Chicago Friday were practiciing for a now-canceled Bears game flyover, officials said.

Fighter jets over downtown practicing for flyover during Bears game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A formation of fighter jets seen flying low over downtown was practicing for a flyover over the Chicago Bears game Sunday.

The jets were seen flying over Lake Michigan and the lakefront.

Officials told ABC7 the Navy jets were practicing for a flyover planned for the national anthem at Sunday's home game at Soldier Field. While there were initially reports the flyover had been canceled, the team said they are still planning to have the flyover pending weather conditions.

The Bears face the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.