Fighter jets over downtown practicing for flyover during Bears game

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 13, 2023 10:08PM
Fighter jets over downtown were practiciing for Bears flyover
Fighter jets seen flying low over downtown Chicago Friday were practiciing for a now-canceled Bears game flyover, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A formation of fighter jets seen flying low over downtown was practicing for a flyover over the Chicago Bears game Sunday.

The jets were seen flying over Lake Michigan and the lakefront.

Officials told ABC7 the Navy jets were practicing for a flyover planned for the national anthem at Sunday's home game at Soldier Field. While there were initially reports the flyover had been canceled, the team said they are still planning to have the flyover pending weather conditions.

The Bears face the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

