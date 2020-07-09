chicago proud

NW Side barber shop helps coworker who lost everything in house fire

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- When a local barber and his family lost everything to a house fire Monday night, his coworkers and clients came to the rescue.

For years, barbershops have been the heart of communities around the city, and Final Cuts on the Northwest Side is no different.

When they heard one of their own was in need, the staff and clients stepped up to help Sony Morales and his family, with no questions asked.

The barber shop started raising money and collecting donations to help their neighbor and friend get back on his feet.

"He's worked with me for 15 years," said Final Cuts owner and operator, Omar Sanchez. "I'm just happy that he's safe. Things are replaceable and as you can see we were able to get stuff for them and he's going to rebuild and get strong. I'm happy for that."

Over the past three days, dozens of people have donated boxes and bags full of clothes, toys, food and toiletries for the Morales family.

"It's just been an overwhelming response and to turn something bad into something good just feels amazing," Sanchez said.

The shop's even getting donations from people they've never met, some who not only live in other neighborhoods, but also from some who are out of state.

"It's great to see people come from far and near and people from all over. It's a beautiful thing when people come together," said fellow barber Robert Faborito.

"This is one of those faith returning things to humanity kind of things and for that I'm thankful," Sanchez added.

They say now more than ever, taking care of one another isn't just important, it's expected.

"We have a saying where it says 'today for you, tomorrow for me,'" said Cynthia Carvajal, who donated toys and clothes to the Morales family. "In other words, if we can help you one day when I need help I hope the community is there for me as well."

Despite the heartache still so fresh for Sony and his family, they came out to thank their neighbors for all the support.

Once they start rebuilding their lives, they know their neighbors will be right behind them, cleaning up whatever they may miss along the way.

If you're interested in donating, Final Cuts barbershop will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshouse firefeel gooddonationschicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Police officer saves life by donating his stem cells
Chicago woman feeds the homeless for July 4
Professional dancer with scoliosis spreads awareness
White community must help end systemic racism: local activist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Task force releases Chicago COVID-19 recovery plan
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 1,018
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Man charged with murder for fatal shooting during riots, looting at end of May
Man shot in car crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway: CPD
'Chance the Snapper': Where is he one year later?
Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games
Show More
2nd COVID-19 patient receives lung transplant through NU Medicine
Officials rule Robert Fuller death suicide
5 arrested in gang-related shooting of rapper Pop Smoke
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
More TOP STORIES News