How to figure out if credit card rewards are worth the hype

By
Are you wrongly chasing credit card rewards?

According to Bankrate.com, many Americans might be.

Nearly seven in 10 U.S. adults with credit card debt are trying to maximize credit card rewards, the financial publisher's survey found.

You may not know that the average interest rate for any credit card with a rewards program, whether it's cashback or travel, is 18% a month.

So, while you think you are getting cash back in your pocket, it might really not be worth it unless you are paying the credit card off every single month.

If you're in debt, you may want to switch credit cards.

Consider getting one that does not have a rewards program, but rather a lower interest rate.
