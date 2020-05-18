stimulus funds

IRS adding phone operators to answer 2020 stimulus check questions

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Monday, the IRS announced that it will begin adding 3,500 telephone representatives to answers questions about Economic Impact Payments, also knows as stimulus checks.

The IRS said it anticipates bringing back additional workers "as state and local advisories permit."

The ABC 7 I-Team has reported on a number of problems people have experienced with stimulus checks, many of whom said they either haven't arrived, or the amount was smaller than they expected.

While people still waiting to receive their checks may be excited to learn they can finally reach someone over the phone, the IRS mentioned that telephone assistance and other services will remain limited. The agency said that most of the common questions related to Economic Impact Payments are available on IRS.gov.

People can call (800) 919-9835 with their stimulus check related questions.

According to the IRS, answers for most Economic Impact Payment questions are available on the automated message for people who call the phone number provided in the letter (Notice 1444). Those who need additional assistance at the conclusion of the message will have the option of talking to a telephone representative.

However, as of Monday, the I-Team was not able to reach an actual person as no option to speak with someone directly was provided at that time.

For more information on IRS updates, click here.
