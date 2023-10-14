Steeple collapses after massive fire breaks out at East Side church, Chicago Fire Dept. says

The Chicago Fire Department said a steeple collapsed after a fire broke out at a church Saturday morning near 102nd and Avenue L on the East Side.

Warming buses requested due to evacuation of adjacent homes, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A steeple has collapsed after a fire broke out at a church early Saturday morning on the city's South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Advocate United Church of Christ that's located near 102nd and Avenue L. That's in the East Side neighborhood.

Firefighters were called out at around 3:40 a.m.. No one was inside of the church at the time.

CFD said there are not injuries at this time.

A CTA warming bus has also been requested due to the evacuation of adjacent homes, CFD said.

According to the church leaders, about 50 people worship at the church. They've been there for almost 10 years but the building has been around for at least 100 years.

Pastor Malcom Griffith described the church as a ministry that serves the homeless and gives back to the community.

"I really don't have any words," said Griffith.

Griffith said he was just at the church on Friday evening.

"Ironically, we was even here to meet the building code inspector," said Griffith. "We just passed the inspection, everything was fine."