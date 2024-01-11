Several people displaced, animals dead after fire at Antioch apartment building

Several people are displaced and six animals are dead after an Antioch fire broke out at an apartment building on North Avenue, officials said.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people are displaced and multiple animals are dead after a north suburban apartment building caught on fire on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at an apartment building on North Avenue in Antioch. All four units in the building were damaged.

The Antioch Fire Department said 10 to 12 people are displaced, and one woman was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Ducks and dogs made it out of the burning building with their owners, but six cats and a raccoon died in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Further information was not immediately available.