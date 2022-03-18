fire

Texas fires burn homes, cause evacuations, bring smoke into state's southeast

EMBED <>More Videos

This is why it smells like smoke across the city

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wildfires in central and northwest Texas are causing some to wake up to the sight and smell of smoke all across the city.

Houstonians might smell and see smoke as they head outside Friday morning.

As a cold front moved through and wind shifted out of the northwest, smoke from wildfires across the state was brought into southeast Texas.

Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in West Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a "complex" that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday's low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

There were no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

In the small town of Ranger - about 10 miles northeast of Eastland - a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. The fire, which was fueled by high winds, may have started from a barbecue pit, Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said.

"We had everything ready throughout the county," Fox said. "But when we have the winds like there was ... and the humidity down to nothing, this is what you're going to get."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasbuilding firefire departmentsfirewildfirefire safetyfirefighterssmoke
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
5 siblings killed in Garden Prairie house fire publicly ID'd
Small fire at Cook County Jail sends 3 to hospital: sheriff's office
Man dies after entering burning Evanston home, fire department says
Florida wildfire scorches over 34K acres, only 10% contained
TOP STORIES
West Town catalytic converter theft caught on camera
At least 5 dead in chain-reaction crashes on Missouri interstate
Brother of twins who worked for El Chapo admits to hiding millions
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago, Cook County next
Burger King franchise 'refuses' to close 800 Russian restaurants
Man sentenced 25 years after 2nd conviction in CTA beating death
WNBA star Brittney Griner well, has seen Russian legal team: source
Show More
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Parents call for longtime Jones College Prep principal to resign
Political operative to plead guilty to corruption linked to ex-ald.
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Chicago Weather: Colder, breezy with PM rain Friday
More TOP STORIES News