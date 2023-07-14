Schaumburg fire today: Firefighters battling blaze at senior housing complex

A fire broke out at senior housing apartment complex in Schaumburg on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze in the 100 block of West Wise Road in Schaumburg.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene. Firefighters were seen using a ladder to help some people leave the building.

The fire appeared to have badly damaged at least one balcony. Westbound Wise Road is closed at Roselle Road.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the building around 4 p.m., but no flames were visible.