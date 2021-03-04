Tinley Park couple escapes house fire after good Samaritan knocks on front door, fire officials say

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Tinley Park couple escaped an early morning house fire thanks to a quick-thinking good Samaritan.The fire broke out just after 6am at 17300 block of S. Harlem Ave.According to Tinley Park Fire Chief Forest Reeder, the husband and wife of the home were asleep when a stranger, driving by, stopped and banged on the front door and woke them up. The couple managed to escape unharmed.Chief Reeder said there was significant damage to the house.It is unclear if there were working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Chief Reeder wished to thank the good Samaritan for alerting the family, but he does not know his name.