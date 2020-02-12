2nd man charged in shooting of Chicago firefighter in Albany Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second man has been charged in the shooting of a Chicago firefighter in the Albany Park neighborhood earlier this month, police said.

The 36-year-old firefighter was responding to a car fire in the 3300-block of West Wilson Avenue at around 1:02 a.m. on February 2, police said.

Police said the owner of the car and another man started shooting at the two people who set the car on fire and a woman who they were with.

As fire crews worked to put the fire out, the firefighter was caught in the crossfire and was struck in the leg.

Wednesday morning, police said 29-year-old Jermaine White of Chicago has been charged with one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. Police said White was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200-block of Bensley Avenue in Lansing, Ill.

White is the second suspect to be charged in the shooting. Last Saturday, charges were announced against 29-year-old Hollis Williams. He is being held without bond.

Officials said the injured firefighter is home and expected to make a full recovery.
