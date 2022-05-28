Fit-friendly, low-calorie frozen 'poptails' Blue Ice Vodka recipes for summer parties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With summer weather approaching and the unofficial kickoff happening for Memorial Day weekend, frozen, fit-friendly cocktails in popsicle forms are great for parties.
Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka shares three, sub-100 calorie 'poptail' recipes to enjoy at the beach, on the boat or at the pool this summer. Each of the following recipes make 10 popsicles:
Blue Ice Watermelon Frozen Poptail
4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups of watermelon juice 16 oz.)
tbsp. fresh lime juice
Skinny Mule Frozen Poptail
3 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
12 oz. bottle ginger beer
1/2-cup lime juice
Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptail
4 oz. cup Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka
2-cups lemonade (16 oz.)
Garnish with Blueberries and lemon wheels (optional)
