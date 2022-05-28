cocktail

Fit-friendly, low-calorie frozen 'poptails' Blue Ice Vodka recipes for summer parties

By Tyra Whitney
EMBED <>More Videos

Do-It-Yourself low-calorie 'poptails' for summer parties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With summer weather approaching and the unofficial kickoff happening for Memorial Day weekend, frozen, fit-friendly cocktails in popsicle forms are great for parties.

Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka shares three, sub-100 calorie 'poptail' recipes to enjoy at the beach, on the boat or at the pool this summer. Each of the following recipes make 10 popsicles:

Blue Ice Watermelon Frozen Poptail

4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups of watermelon juice 16 oz.)

tbsp. fresh lime juice

Skinny Mule Frozen Poptail

3 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

12 oz. bottle ginger beer

1/2-cup lime juice

Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptail

4 oz. cup Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka

2-cups lemonade (16 oz.)

Garnish with Blueberries and lemon wheels (optional)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagosummerfyi drinksrecipehealthy livingpartyhealthy recipesalcoholcocktail
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COCKTAIL
West Loop restaurant launches Happy Hour, offers new cocktail
Brunch-inspired cocktails that won't blow your diet
Best friends build common ground with artisanal spirits
Black-owned queer bar Nobody's Darling among James Beard finalists
TOP STORIES
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Chicago's Memorial Day parade returns
Shocking video shows gunmen firing dozens of shots near Cabrini Green
Mother accused of killing daughter over 'taking her dad's side': cops
VP Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim's funeral
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
3 shot on West Side, Chicago police say
Show More
BGA: Hundreds of IL foster children being held improperly
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
3 hospitalized after west suburban wrong-way crash on I-290, ISP says
Cause of death for boy found dead in suitcase revealed, police say
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake on Saturday
More TOP STORIES News