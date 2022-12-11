Trainer offers tips for sticking to your fitness goals this holiday season

Fitness trainer Seobia Rivers offered up some tips for keeping up with your workout routine and staying healthy during this holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're on a fitness journey, the holiday season can make staying on track a challenge. From holiday parties to family dinners, temptation seems to be at every corner.

But, it's important to remember to give yourself grace, said fitness trainer Seobia Rivers.

"Life is always happening," said Rivers. "Holidays happen year-round, so we are going to fall of track. The most important part is getting back on track."

Planning is key. That may look like drinking more water with alcoholic beverages, adding more movement to you day, or finding moments of stillness and reflection. Workouts don't always have to be at a gym, and there are plenty of ways to incorporate more movement in your everyday activities that's fun.

But, remember, the holidays are meant to be celebrated, so don't stress to much as you spend time with family and friends this season.