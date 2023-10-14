WATCH LIVE

'Flip the Script' contest-winner filmmakers set to make big screen debut

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 14, 2023 1:14AM
Some young filmmakers will take center stage this weekend in Chicago as they get set to make their big screen debuts.

The event is part of the "Flip the Script" film fellowship program.

Young filmmakers, ages 14 to 24, participated in a script competition. The winners got a chance to make their film.

Director Kayla Oneyali joined ABC7 to talk about the experience. Her film, "Altering," is one of two films that will premiere this weekend.

Actress Genesis Denise Hale, who is a star on Showtime's "The Chi," and Deanna Sherman, who is with True Star Media, also joined ABC7 to talk about "Flip the Script."

Oneyali talked about how great it is to see her first film debut on the big screen.

Hale and Sherman spoke about the entire project and how it provides opportunities for young filmmakers who may not otherwise be able to turn their dreams into reality.

