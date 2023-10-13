Flooding Chicago: Local leaders, FEMA continue to look for ways to help flood victims across area

The FEMA Cook County flooding assistance application has been extended to the end of October, as Chicago area leaders seek to help victims.

Damage assessment teams will be in Calumet City Friday morning; Chicago City Council committee also meeting to discuss flooding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago area residents work to recover from recent flooding, local leaders are working to help them.

A Chicago City Council committee meeting Friday morning will tackle the recent extreme flooding and the city's plans to help residents still trying to recover.

Some of the flooding happened last month. It included relentless rain and flash flooding.

It left entire neighborhoods in the south suburbs underwater, and drivers stranded.

Some areas saw more than half a foot of rain in a matter of hours. Calumet City was among the areas hardest hit.

Cook County officials even issued a disaster proclamation.

Since then, some residents said that any federal money they received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has not been enough.

So they've called on city and state leaders to step in and help.

Friday's Chicago City Joint Council Committee meeting on environmental protection and energy will focus on areas in the city. That begins at 10 a.m.

Later Friday morning, members of local and federal damage assessment teams will also be going door-to-door in some of the hardest-hit areas to assess the damage.

That will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Calumet City.

There was also severe flooding over the summer.

FEMA has extended the application deadline for assistance for victims of the June 29 to July 2 flooding to Oct. 30. The extension applies to Cook County residents.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Victims can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, by calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362, or by visiting a disaster recovery center. Visit FEMA.gov/DRC for more information.

Heavy rain is expected in the area Friday afternoon and evening, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. Saturday and Sunday will also be showery at times.