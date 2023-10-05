WATCH LIVE

Cook County issues disaster proclamation for September flash flooding in south suburbs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 5, 2023 12:27AM
The proclamation will allow the areas impacted to request funding to help with recovery efforts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday following last month's storms and flash flooding.

RELATED | Cook County communities at-risk of flooding find 'green' solutions to combat rising waters https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-flooding-weather-in-cook-county/13856709/

The storms on September 17 brought more than six inches of rainfall, causing severe flooding in several south suburbs, including Calumet city, Dolton and Harvey.

