Cook County issues disaster proclamation for September flash flooding in south suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday following last month's storms and flash flooding.

The proclamation will allow the areas impacted to request funding to help with recovery efforts.

The storms on September 17 brought more than six inches of rainfall, causing severe flooding in several south suburbs, including Calumet city, Dolton and Harvey.