Chicago Food Truck Festival brings the flavor to South Loop with a sampling of the city's best bites

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is the number one city in the world for both eating and drinking, according to the Time Out Index. A summertime staple in Chicago is its many food trucks, and soon you will be able to sample some of the best -- all in one place.

Chicago Food Truck Festival will get underway in the city's South Loop Saturday, July 29 through Sunday, July 30. Now in its tenth year, the festival brings together some of the city's best eats at 2300 South Indiana Avenue. There's something for every hungry visitor.

Tickets are free and required to attend the event. You can grab a ticket here.