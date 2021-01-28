valentine's day

Kraft Mac and Cheese reinvented for Valentine's Day with pink color, candy flavor

Kraft Mac and Cheese candy? American classic reinvented
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- No more noodling on what gift to buy: Kraft Mac & Cheese wants to make your Valentine's Day special with a new product.

Kraft has launched a limited-edition mac and cheese with a candy flavor packet to turn the pasta pink.

It also adds hints of sweet candy flavor.

Don't look for it in the grocery store. You have to go to candykraftmacandcheese.com to enter for a chance to win a box.

The product launched Wednesday. Winners must be 18 or older and will receive a box by Feb. 14.

Share your Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese using #CandyKraftMacandCheese on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.
