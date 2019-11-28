chicago proud

Chicago chef gives away 1,000 turkeys in West Humboldt Park ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago chef is giving away 1,000 turkeys to those in need this Thanksgiving.

Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill Owner Quentin Love served up a helping hand in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday.

"Food is a powerful tool," Love said. "Food actually lowers violence. If I'm full, my belly is full and I feel good, I have less propensity to do something crazy."

The help is right on time for Rafael Soto, who's trying to give his family a happy Thanksgiving after the death of his brother-in-law Tuesday.

"I'm trying to help them," Soto said. "It's real hard for me. He was a good person."

Despite the cold temperatures, the thankful began lining up in front of the former U.S. Marine's West Side eatery off Chicago Ave. Wednesday at 8 a.m. The giveaway began at noon.

Love said it's truly labor of love and the efforts wouldn't be possible without the community's help.

Volunteers and supporters not only handed out turkeys, but also clothing and cold weather gear.

"It's just a blessing to be a blessing to people that really deserve it and need a little bit of assistance," said volunteer Stacey Chauncey.

Supporter Marwan Khribech said, "I'm so humbled to be here and helping him do a good deed."

Wednesday's effort is nothing new for Love, who has converted his restaurant into a soup kitchen on Mondays since 2014. It's just another way he continues to inspire hope.
