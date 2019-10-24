Windy City LIVE

Chicago company makes low calorie, diabetic-, keto-friendly ice cream

A great new product from PureCircle, a local Chicago company and the world's leading manufacturer of stevia, PureCircle ice cream has zero added sugar and one third the calories of a leading ice cream brand. It's diabetic and keto-friendly. You can find PureCircle ice cream through the end of October through their food trucks selling and sampling around Chicago.

Visit www.purecircleicecream.com to find the truck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkice creamwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook
Josh McBride shares sweater weather essentials
Vitalife Weight Loss Program can help you lose 40 lb in 40 days
In the kitchen with Chef Rich Mancini
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS strike negotiations continue for 8th day; CTU holds civil disobedience training
Emergency injunction filed on behalf of CPS student athletes
University Park couple ID'd as victims in parking garage plunge
24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner on West Side
3 more charged in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
39 people found dead in truck ID'd as Chinese nationals: Police
Show More
Cubs hire David Ross as next manager
No fare hikes, service cuts in CTA's $1B budget for 2020
Woman accused of sex trafficking girls she was supposed to be protecting
Special needs school bus aide charged with striking child, knocking out 2 teeth
112-year-old lifelong White Sox fan attends his very first game
More TOP STORIES News