A great new product from PureCircle, a local Chicago company and the world's leading manufacturer of stevia, PureCircle ice cream has zero added sugar and one third the calories of a leading ice cream brand. It's diabetic and keto-friendly. You can find PureCircle ice cream through the end of October through their food trucks selling and sampling around Chicago.
Visit www.purecircleicecream.com to find the truck.
Chicago company makes low calorie, diabetic-, keto-friendly ice cream
