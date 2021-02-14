Jefferson Park bakery Delightful Pastries serves Polish sweet paczki

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost Paczki Day, and for many, the Polish sweet treat is something to enjoy the day before Lent begins.
But Delightful Pastries makes paczki all year.
The bakery is family-owned and serves home-style European pastries and are currently celebrating their 20th anniversary.
Paczki can be made with several fillings. Chocolate, custard and jelly are all traditional. Delightful Pastries also offers "Drunken Paczki" with alcohol-filled custards.
It's too late to order in advance. Walk-in orders are available. Delightful Pastries asks people to observe social distancing guidelines while visiting.
The bakery is located at 5927 W. Lawrence Ave. in Chicago.
