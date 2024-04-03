WATCH LIVE

James Beard nominations 2024: Several Chicago-area restaurants listed in prestigious awards

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 4:25PM
Wednesday, April 3, 2024 4:25PM
Four Chicago area chefs and restaurants are nominated for the 2024 James Beard Awards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago chefs and restaurants were nominated for the 2024 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Foundation is known for its prestigious restaurant awards in the country.

Chef Anna Posey of Elske in West Town is nominated for the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker award.

Two Chicago-area chefs are nominated for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region: Sujan Sarkar of Indienne in River North and Jenner Tomaska of Esmé in Lincoln Park.

Lula Café in Logan Square is nominated for the Outstanding Hospitality award.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago at the Lyric Opera on June 10.

To see the full list of nominees, click here.

