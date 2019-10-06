extra course

Extra Course: A frozen cocktail made with curry at the Fireside in Edgewater

Related topics:
food & drinkfoodextra coursethai foodrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXTRA COURSE
Extra Course: Steve takes a look at a seasonal dessert at Lula Cafe in Logan Square
Extra Course: The Table at Crate and Barrel in Oakbrook Center Mall
HFC and Shawarma Grill blends Bangladeshi, Iraqi recipes
Hungry Hound Extra Course: Josephine's Restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waukegan man accused of plowing SUV into family, killing man
Boy shot while riding in car with relatives on South Side
1 killed, 1 hurt in West Rogers Park apartment shooting: police
Could London become a permanent home for the NFL?
Junkyard fire burns dozens of vehicles and house
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
Fire shuts down Gene & Georgetti's restaurant River North
Show More
Local lanes on IB Dan Ryan reopen after crash, 1 dead
Police raid home, find pot growing in swimming pool
Police release photos of suspect in CTA bus attack
Survivors star in new play for breast cancer awareness
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, showers end by midnight
More TOP STORIES News