Food & Drink

Maple Tree Inn will likely reopen in mid-January at new Homewood location

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The owners of a popular New Orleans-style restaurant in the south suburbs are getting ready to return.

The Maple Tree Inn will likely be open sometime in mid-January in Homewood with soft openings and private events, owners Katie and Erich Wennberg said.

RELATED: Maple Tree Inn to reopen at new location in Homewood

A fire in Blue Island last year forced the owners to find another location -- the former site of "The Cottage" on Dixie Highway. The Cajun-Creole restaurant is now hiring.

RELATED: Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn heavily damaged by fire: 'We will rebuild'

The Maple Tree Inn will be located at 18849 Dixie Highway in Homewood and can be reached at 708-798-8263. The Maple Tree Inn will announce its schedule in the coming weeks at mapletreeinn.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhomewoodblue islandfoodfirerestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lansing Hooters shooting causes panic
Surveillance images released of suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Lurie patient data wrongfully accessed: hospital
Children rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building
Man, 47, missing, last seen in West Englewood on Dec. 16: Police
Authorities search for man wanted for mail, packages thefts in Grand Crossing
Show More
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Hydro Cycle: Spin Class in a Pool
Funeral held Friday for boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
More TOP STORIES News