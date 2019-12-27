Maple Tree Inn will likely reopen in mid-January at new Homewood location

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The owners of a popular New Orleans-style restaurant in the south suburbs are getting ready to return.
The Maple Tree Inn will likely be open sometime in mid-January in Homewood with soft openings and private events, owners Katie and Erich Wennberg said.
A fire in Blue Island last year forced the owners to find another location -- the former site of "The Cottage" on Dixie Highway. The Cajun-Creole restaurant is now hiring.
The Maple Tree Inn will be located at 18849 Dixie Highway in Homewood and can be reached at 708-798-8263. The Maple Tree Inn will announce its schedule in the coming weeks at mapletreeinn.com.
