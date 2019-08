MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin brewery is voluntarily recalling some beer that may cause bottles to explode.The Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee says the yeast in the "My Turn Junk" kettle sour cherry beer could continue to ferment, building up pressure in the bottles.The beer itself is safe to drink and so far no one has gotten hurt or has formally complained.The company is offering a refund to those who take a photograph of the bottle's back label and send it to support@lakefrontbrewery.com along with an address, by October 1.