Oak Park's Mary DiSomma shares some family recipes featured in her new cookbook

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A baker from Oak Park is spreading cheer through Christmas cookies. Mary DiSomma put together a book of family recipes and she is donating the proceeds to charity.All proceeds from sales of the book are being donated to Hephzibah Children's Association and the Oak Park River Forest Infant Welfare Society , DiSomma said.DiSomma talked about her book, "A Gift of Cookies: Recipes to Share with Family and Friends" with ABC7 Saturday morning.Makes 3 dozen biscottiIngredients:Dough:cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, softenedcup granulated sugarcup packed light brown sugar1 tablespoon instant espresso powder2 large eggs1 tablespoon cognac (optional)2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoons cinnamonteaspoon ground nutmegteaspoon salt1 cup dark chocolate chips1 cup whole skinned hazelnuts or coarsely chopped walnutsPreparation:1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter, sugar, brown sugar, and espresso powder. With mixer on low, add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. If using, beat in 1 tablespoon cognac.Beat until light and fluffy.2. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Slowly adddry ingredients to butter mixture. Mix until just combined. Add chocolate chips and hazelnuts,mixing until just incorporated.3. Form dough into two logs that are 2-inches wide by 12-inches long. Place logs on a parchment lined sheet pan 3 inches apart.4. Bake logs for about 25 minutes or until firm and bottoms are golden brown. Remove from oven.Let cool on pan for 5 minutes. Transfer logs to a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, sliceon a 45-degree angle into inch slices. Place slices cut side down on the sheet pan. Bakefor 10 minutes. Turn biscotti over and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Transfer biscotti to acooling rack. Once completely cool, transfer to an airtight container.Makes 36 cookiesDough:2 cups all-purpose flourteaspoon baking sodateaspoon baking powderteaspoon salt1 cup (8 ounces) salted butter, softened1 cup packed dark brown sugar1 cup granulated sugar1 cup extra-crunchy peanut butter2 large eggs2 teaspoons vanilla extract1 cups roasted salted peanuts, ground in a food processor to resemble breadcrumbs, or 1 cup of the packed ground peanuts.Preparation:1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter with the two sugars until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the peanut butter and beat until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla. Gently fold in the dry ingredients. Add the ground peanuts and stir gently until just incorporated.2. Using a medium cookie scoop or 1 tablespoons of dough, form dough into large balls. Place them 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Press each ball of dough with a fork dipped in cold water to create a crosshatch pattern.3. Bake until cookies are puffy and slightly browned along the edges, about 10 to 12 minutes. The cookies will not look fully baked. Let cookies cool on the sheet pans for 5 minutes before transferring to cooling racks. Once cooled, place cookies in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.Ingredients:Dough Makes 6 dozen cookies1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter1 cup granulated sugar5 large eggs2 teaspoons vanilla extractcup fresh lemon juicecup fresh orange juiceZest of 2 lemonsZest of 1 orange6 cups all-purpose flour1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking powderteaspoon saltGlaze5 cups confectioners' sugar3 tablespoons water3 tablespoons lemon juicePreparation:1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter, and sugaruntil light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.Beat in the vanilla, juices, and zests.2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add the flourmixture to the butter mixture. Mix until just incorporated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrapand let dough rest for 30 minutes.3. Portion out a large tablespoon of dough. With lightly floured hands, roll it into a 4-inch rope.Take one side of dough and spiral it into a circle.Tuck the other end up or down. Place formed cookies on parchment-lined sheet pan. Bake for12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned.Let cookies set on sheet pans for 5 minutes, then transfer cookies to cooling racks.4. Prepare the glaze. In a bowl, combine sifted confectioners' sugar, water and fresh lemonjuice. Stir until smooth. Add more confectioners' sugar or water to get the desired consistency.Dip cookie top side down into icing. Turn cookies and place back on wire rack to dry. Letdry completely. Store in an airtight container.