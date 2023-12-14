Tracy Butler cooks up a storm with tasty Italian meal ahead of Christmas Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we get ready for Christmas Eve to arrive, Tracy Butler was cooking up a storm with an Italian tradition.

It is called the feast of the seven fishes dinner, and chef David DiGregorio joined ABC7 Chicago to help cook this seafood stew, which is available at Osteria Via Stato in Chicago.

"It's part of my background, as when I was a kid we would always do it on a yearly basis," DiGregorio said.

DiGregorio said he carried on this tradition at his restaurant, as the feast of the seven fishes dinner is rooted in Italy and kept alive by the Italian immigrants who came to the United States.

Seafood stew recipe:

1 pound salmon or whitefish cut in 2-ounce chunks (marinate in EVOO and minced in garlic)

2 tablespoons roasted garlic

1 tablespoon chili flakes

12 jumbo shrimp (21/25 shrimp)

8 scallops about 2 inches in diameter (10/20 scallops)

1/2 cup sliced cooked fingerling potatoes, sliced horizontally in 1/2-inch disks

1 quart pescatore broth (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup roughly chopped basil and parsley leaves

Crusty bread for dipping

For more information, you can visit www.osteriaviastato.com.