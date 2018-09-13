FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks to open Italian bakery in Chicago

(WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Coffee lovers will soon have a new place to get their fix - and maybe a pastry, too.

Starbucks will open a new Italian bakery in Chicago Tuesday.

The bakery, called Princi, will be located in the 1000 block of West Randolph Street in Fulton Market. It will be the first Starbucks bakery in the city.

Princi will offer baked goods, pizza, coffee and cocktails.

Princi also has locations in Seattle, New York, Shanghai, London and Milan.

For more information, visit the Princi website here.
