Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot to attend Forest Hill Flyover groundbreaking

Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle will attend the Forest Hill Flyover groundbreaking Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The groundbreaking of the Forest Hill Flyover is expected to take place Tuesday morning.

Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and several congressmen are expected to attend the event.

The project will construct a bridge over the CSX railroad.

Cars will no longer have to wait for freight trains at the street-level crossing at 71st Street, reducing neighborhood traffic delay and improving safety, officials have said.

The Flyover is part of the larger 75th Street Corridor Improvement Project, meant to eliminate a congested rail chokepoint where 30 Metra and 90 freight trains cross each other's paths per day, officials said.