Fox Lake accident leaves 3-year-old seriously injured, police say

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A three-year-old was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Fox Lake Sunday.It happened just after noon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Riverside Island Drive, according to officials.Police said a black Dodge crossed into the southbound lane in an attempt to avoid hitting a gray Toyota in front of it. The Dodge then collided head-on with a silver Jeep.Several injuries were reported, including a three-year-old who was flown to the hospital for their injuries.Police said the other injuries are non-life-threatening.