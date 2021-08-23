water rescue

Fox Lake drowning: Search teams recover body of father who fell off tube with 2 kids

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Search teams in Lake County, Illinois have found the body of a man who went missing in Fox Lake Friday.

Fox Lake fire officials said they received a call about 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a man missing in the body of water. He had been tubing behind a boat with his two children when the tube flipped, officials said.

The children were wearing life jackets, but the father was not, according to fire officials.

The two children are OK, official said.

First responders searched the lake Friday but were not able to locate him. They also has to suspend their search Saturday afternoon due to weather.

Fifteen departments assisted in the search, along with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Authorities have not released the man's name.
