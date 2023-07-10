9-year-old boy killed in shooting in Franklin Park had infectious smile, uncle says

Ulysses Campos, who was killed in a Franklin Park, IL shooting, had an infectious smile, his uncle said. He was about to turn 10.

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The 9-year-old Chicago boy shot to death during his grandmother's birthday party in west suburban Franklin Park on Saturday night was going to turn 10 in just a few weeks, his uncle said.

Ulysses Campos loved video games and making people laugh. He also had an infectious smile, his uncle said.

He said the boy's father had just bought him a PlayStation for his upcoming birthday in two weeks.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2800-block of Elder Lane at about 10:15 p.m. Campos was playing with other children when a disturbance happened in the alley nearby.

Someone fired four to six shots into the group from inside a moving vehicle, and Campos was shot, police said. No one else was hit by the gunfire.

Campos was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said he was shot in the chest and died just before 11 p.m.

Police found the suspect vehicle in unincorporated Leyden Township, and a person of interest is in custody.

The boy's family gathered with balloons on Sunday at the home near Elder and Grand Avenue, where a memorial has been growing.

A car is still there, riddled with bullet holes through the window.

Police said the shooting was isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

The Franklin Park Police Department asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or could provide additional surveillance video to contact them at 847-678-2444.

A GoFundMe to raise money for the boy's funeral had already raised over $7,000 as of Monday morning.