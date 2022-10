Freak accident: Man dies in Georgia after incident with parking garage ticket machine

Police were called to the parking garage for a car accident just before midnight and found the man's body.

ATLANTA -- A man died in a freak accident with a parking garage ticket machine in mid-town Atlanta.

Police say the man drove past the machine, then forgot to put his truck in park as he opened his door to reach back and pay.

His arm got stuck and he died after being pinned between the truck's door and the ticket booth, WSB reported.

His name has not been released.