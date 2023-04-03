Free ice cream: Ben & Jerry's free cone day returns for the first time since pandemic

CHICAGO -- A sweet tradition for ice cream lovers returns: Ben and Jerry's free cone day is back for the first time since 2019, CNN reported.

Free scoops will be handed out Monday, as a thank you to customers.

The giveaway started over 40 years ago back in the spring of 1979, but was paused during the COVID pandemic.

You can get a free scoop of any flavor at Ben and Jerry's from 12-8 p.m. The Ben and Jerry's ice cream parlors on Navy Pier and in Glenview are taking part.

Ben and Jerry's is not the only ice cream company that hands out free scoops. Last month, Dairy Queen offered free small ice cream cones to mark the first day of spring.