Best airlines rewards program, credit card for saving money on summer travel plans: Wallet Hub

Looking to save money on summer 2023 travel plans? Wallet Hub took a closer look at the United Airlines rewards program and the Jet Blue credit card.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With summer travel around the corner, you may be looking for more ways to save.

Consumer group Wallet Hub recently looked at frequent flyer programs, and found that while fewer rewards are being offered compared to last year, the average airline rewards program saves frequent flyers more than 9% on airfare. These programs are all free to join.

A Wallet Hub report says the best frequent flyer program is United Mileage Plus, because there are no blackout dates and no short-notice booking fees.

You can also rack up miles if you sign up for an airline's credit card, and some programs give you savings on snacks and drinks while you're flying.

But, make sure you research the annual fees on cards. Wallet Hub says the best airline credit card is Jet Blue's Plus Card.