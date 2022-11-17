Fire officials demonstrate dangers of deep frying a turkey before fully thawed

The event proved that not everything, even purposely setting a fire, goes as planned

Fire officials said to keep a fire extinguisher close in case your turkey catches fire, and call 9-1-1 if it gets out of control.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is the leading day for home fires involving cooking equipment.

In fact, the state fire marshal said four times the average number occur on Thanksgiving.

In general, ranges and cooktops cause three out of every five home fires, officials said.

The acting fire marshal joined the Chicago Fire Department Wednesday morning to warn specifically of the fire dangers of turkey fryers.

The demonstration at the Quinn Fire Academy in the South Loop highlighted what can happen if you don't thaw your turkey first.

The first attempt to show off the risks of turkey fryers failed. Nothing happened after Chicago firefighters dropped the turkey into the fryer.

In fact, someone had to run to the grocery store to get a second frozen turkey!

And yes, fire officials found humor in it all.