Family of 14-year-old killed in crash involving vehicle from Fuller's Hinsdale car wash file lawsuit

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash outside of a Hinsdale car wash is suing the car wash owner and an employee.

Sean Richards was on the sidewalk across from Fuller's Car Wash when police say a teenage employee got into a car and hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

The car sped across two lanes of traffic, hitting Richards before slamming into Fontano's Subs.

Richards' parents claim that this is the third incident of this kind at that business.

"Sean should be alive today. He should be finishing final exams, attending swim practice, getting ready for Christmas with his family. Instead, he's dead because of the reckless actions of Fuller's," his mother Kristine Richards said during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Police did cite the 16-year-old driver, but ruled the crash was an accident.

Fuller's Car Wash said it's not commenting on the lawsuit at this time.

Three other young people injured in the crash have filed a lawsuit, as well.

One other person was injured in the incident.

The DuPage County state's attorney and Hinsdale police chief said it was a tragic accident, adding the driver did not intend to hurt anyone.