Funeral held for off-duty Berwyn police officer killed in I-55 crash

The funeral for Officer Charles Schauer was held Saturday morning in River Forest.
The 33-year-old was killed when the SUV he was riding in slammed into the back of a box truck on I-55 near Plainfield. The box truck had been involved in another crash shortly before the fatal incident.
The SUV was driven by Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka, a 12-year veteran of the dorce. She's facing a DUI charge.
Both officers were off duty at the time of the crash.
Illinois State Police said 42-year-old Rodrigo Marin of Plainfield was intoxicated and caused the initial crash with the box truck.
According to state police, Marin lost control of his Nissan, crossed over the lane and struck the front left side of the box truck, which was in the right lane as it prepared to exit to Rte. 30.