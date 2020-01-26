police officer killed

Funeral held for off-duty Berwyn police officer killed in I-55 crash

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Loved ones are saying goodbye to a Berwyn police officer who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Will County last weekend.

The funeral for Officer Charles Schauer was held Saturday morning in River Forest.

The 33-year-old was killed when the SUV he was riding in slammed into the back of a box truck on I-55 near Plainfield. The box truck had been involved in another crash shortly before the fatal incident.

RELATED: Joliet Officer Erin Zilka charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn Officer Charles Schauer

Off-duty Berwyn police Officer Charles Schauer was killed Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Will County, according to the Berwyn Police Department.



The SUV was driven by Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka, a 12-year veteran of the dorce. She's facing a DUI charge.

Both officers were off duty at the time of the crash.

RELATED: Special prosecutor motion filed after Joliet Officer Erin Zilka charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn Officer Charles Schauer

Illinois State Police said 42-year-old Rodrigo Marin of Plainfield was intoxicated and caused the initial crash with the box truck.

According to state police, Marin lost control of his Nissan, crossed over the lane and struck the front left side of the box truck, which was in the right lane as it prepared to exit to Rte. 30.
