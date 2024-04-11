Gallagher Way announces summer events lineup for lawn area outside Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The lawn area next to Wrigley Field, Gallagher Way, will have a slate of various events this summer.
Gallagher Way announced their full 2024 lineup on Wednesday, The events include movie showings, fitness classes, live music and more.
Many events will be free to the public. Attendees can purchase items from vendors and special admission tickets for certain events.
Full information about all event details, including pricing and availability, can be found on Gallagher Way's website.
May 13 through September
Movies begin at 7:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. VIP seating tickets available.