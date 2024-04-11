Gallagher Way announces summer events lineup for lawn area outside Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The lawn area next to Wrigley Field, Gallagher Way, will have a slate of various events this summer.

Gallagher Way announced their full 2024 lineup on Wednesday, The events include movie showings, fitness classes, live music and more.

Many events will be free to the public. Attendees can purchase items from vendors and special admission tickets for certain events.

Full information about all event details, including pricing and availability, can be found on Gallagher Way's website.

Wiggleworms music programs

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., from May 14 through September.

Coffee, snacks and movies at 11 a.m.

Fitness classes

May 13 through September

HIIT with Movement Gyms every Monday at 7 a.m.

HIIT with CrossTown Fitness every Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Yoga with Five Keys Yoga every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 a.m.

Evening Fitness on select Monday nights throughout the summer

Movie showings

Movies begin at 7:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. VIP seating tickets available.

May 15: The Super Mario Bros Movie

May 29: High School Musical 2

June 12: Wonka

June 26: Barbie

July 10: School of Rock

July 17: Angels in the Outfield

July 31: Soul

August 14: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

August 28: Movie to be announced at a later date

September 11: Twilight

Other events

Wrigleyville Nigh Market: Every Thursday beginning May 30 through September, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Budweiser Concert Series: More details to come.

Wrigley Field Events: Pre-show party before every concert and Cubs game held at Wrigley Field.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Concerts start at 11 a.m. and will kick off on May 12.

Old Town School of Folk Music Happy Hours: On select Tuesdays beginning at 5 p.m.

WingOut Chicago: May 25 and May 26.

Friday Night Flights: Friday, June 7, with two sessions starting at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Rosé & Croquet: July 27 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Golf Day at Gallagher Way: July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.