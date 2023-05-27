"Gaming for Green" poker tournament returns, raises funds to beautify Chicago neighborhoods

Guests will enjoy live music and a variety of charitable gaming, including roulette, craps, blackjack, and a chance to win over $20,000 in prizes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 16th Annual "Gaming for Green" returns June 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Galleria Marchetti. Check in is at 5:30 p.m. and cards fly at 7 p.m.

The annual Texas Hold 'Em poker tournament and casino night benefits Chicago Gateway Green. Poker players will compete for a grand prize of a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. The top 10 players will all walk away with fabulous prizes.

Guests will enjoy live music and a variety of charitable gaming, including roulette, craps, blackjack, and a chance to win over $20,000 in prizes. Ticket holders can also enjoy Galleria Marchetti's famous Italian specialties & complimentary cocktails all evening.

"Gaming for Green" is hosted by the nonprofit organization Chicago Gateway Green, dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago's expressways, gateways, and neighborhoods. Founded in 1986 by Donald J. DePorter, Gateway Green has planted more than 4,000 trees, 80,000 shrubs, and 130,000 perennials, and removed over 1.5 million pounds of litter.

Poker tickets: Early bird $150. A poker tournament ticket includes tournament entry, open bar, access to charitable casino gaming, and dinner. The ticket price increases to $200 June 1.

Five player buy-in poker ticket bundle: $625. A five player ticket bundle includes five tournament entries with open bar, access to charitable casino gaming and dinner.

Casino Tickets: Early Bird $100. A casino guest ticket includes open bar, dinner, access to charitable gaming and viewing of the poker tournament. The ticket price increases to $125 June 1.

All guests must be 21 years of age or older.