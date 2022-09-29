CPD SWAT team responds to Garfield Park barricade situation; residents asked to stay away

A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a Maypole barricade situation in Garfield Park early Thursday; residents were asked to stay away.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago police SWAT team has responded to a barricade situation in Garfield Park early Thursday morning.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to a person who was barricaded in a house in the 4100-block of West Maypole Avenue, and asked residents to avoid the area.

Maypole is blocked from Keeler Avenue to Pulaski Road, and warming buses are on standby for residents.

CPD has not said what prompted the barricade situation or if the person is armed.

Last week, four people were left dead after a barricade situation in Oak Forest, officials said.

