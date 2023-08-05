Onlookers gathered in Marquette Park for the Gary Air Show 2023 despite rainy Gary, Indiana weather.

Gary Air Show returns to Marquette Park for 1st time in 7 years

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A highly-anticipated return for the Gary Air Show brought some joy to the Indiana community on Saturday.

People gathered in Marquette Park to take it all in.

"This is so nice and everybody coming together. Lots of vendors. Everyone enjoys the beach," said Becky Dailey, a Gary resident.

The show returned for the first time in seven years after financial challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Air and Water Show 2023: Full lineup and special events

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team headlined the event.

"This is a do-not-miss," said Gary resident Lisette Melcarek. "It's really fun, and the vendors are great. I love it."

Planes coursed through the area, maneuvering at speeds of 120 mph while also showcasing some special turns and drops. The rain caused some delays, but the planes weathered the storm.

"Rain, go away," said Gary resident Gail Owens. "There's enough of that in the water, but other than that, I'm just happy to be here."

"We can still have fun," added Tristin Sodimire.

The show also gave an economic boost to local businesses setting up shop around Marquette Park. Andrea Sims owns Ash & Cedar in Peoria Heights, and made the trek to Gary to be a part of this.

"This is an amazing opportunity," Sims said. "I'm not from Gary, but given the opportunity to show what we do, I appreciate it."

If you missed out on Saturday, you have another chance with planes set to take off around 11 a.m. on Sunday.