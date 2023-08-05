Chicago Air and Water Show 2023: Full lineup and special events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago and Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events proudly presents the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show, Aug. 19 and 20 along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as show center from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Established in 1959 and one of the largest free admission events of its kind, headliners of the 2023 show include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights. This will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds' first appearance in Chicago since 2018.

The U.S. Air Force demonstration team, the Thunderbirds, are celebrating their 70th year in 2023, flying since 1953. Today's Thunderbirds will thrill crowds with aerobatic formation and solo flying in their F-16C Fighting Falcons. The brave men and women of the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights will inspire spectators as they jump out of an aircraft 12,000 feet above the earth's surface to a perfect target landing on North Avenue Beach.

The popular lakefront event features a wide variety of military and civilian performers and aerial demonstration teams with world-class pilots performing their aerobatic maneuvers along Chicago's lakefront.

Featured military performers for the 2023 event include: US Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, US Air Force Heritage Flight Demo Team (P-51 Mustang), US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team, US Air Force/Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II (x4), US Air Force/Air National Guard KC-135E Stratotanker, US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet "Rhino" Demo Team, US Navy Legacy Flight Demo Team (A-4B Skyhawk & FG-1D Corsair), US Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin Search & Rescue Demo.

Show announcer Herb Hunter, the "Voice of the Air and Water Show" for more than 35 years, returns to narrate and guide the spectators through each performer's aerial choreography.

Civilian performers at the 2023 show include Susan Dacy, Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman, Edward Hamil, Rob Holland, Triple Time Team, The Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue, and the Chicago Police Department helicopter.

"The Chicago Air and Water show is a summer highlight for the more than one million spectators who view the show every year," said DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey. "Audiences can expect to see incredible performances from world-class military and civilian teams gracing the Chicago sky over an exciting two days."

The Chicago Air and Water Show is presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The Chicago Air & Water Show is supported by The Boeing Company, ABC7 Chicago, WBBM Newsradio, Chicago Transit Authority and Millennium Garages.

Audio description will be available for those who are blind/low vision both days of the event; register at this link.

For more information, visit chicagoairandwatershow.us.