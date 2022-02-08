1 suspect in shooting of Gary police officer in custody; No other suspects involved

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11544246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper7 was over the scene in Gary where a police officer was shot Monday afternoon.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary police said Tuesday only one suspect was involved in the shooting of an officer and that person is in custody.Police took one person into custody Monday after the shooting of Gary Police Sergeant William Fazekas, a 32-year veteran of the force.Police then conducted a search for a second potential suspect, but after examining witness statements and video, investigators later concluded that only one suspect was involved in the shooting.Sergeant Fazekas was in the area of 4th Avenue and Johnson Street at about 12:55 p.m. when police said he saw a car driving recklessly.After following the vehicle, Sgt. Fazekas activated his lights and began exiting the vehicle when police said he was ambushed and struck by gunfire.The sergeant was wounded in the shoulder Fazekas was struck in the left shoulder and rushed to a hospital. His condition has stabilized and he was transferred to a hospital in Chicago for further treatment, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said.The suspect was pursued on foot by another officer and later found in an abandoned home, police said.One of the officers pursued after the suspect who was on foot. This individual was later located and arrested in an abandon home nearby.