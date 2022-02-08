police officer shot

1 suspect in shooting of Gary police officer in custody; No other suspects involved

Sgt. William Fazekas hospitalized in stable condition, Gary police chief says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gary police officer shot; 1 suspect in custody, another on run

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary police said Tuesday only one suspect was involved in the shooting of an officer and that person is in custody.

Police took one person into custody Monday after the shooting of Gary Police Sergeant William Fazekas, a 32-year veteran of the force.

Police then conducted a search for a second potential suspect, but after examining witness statements and video, investigators later concluded that only one suspect was involved in the shooting.

Sergeant Fazekas was in the area of 4th Avenue and Johnson Street at about 12:55 p.m. when police said he saw a car driving recklessly.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper7 was over the scene in Gary where a police officer was shot Monday afternoon.



After following the vehicle, Sgt. Fazekas activated his lights and began exiting the vehicle when police said he was ambushed and struck by gunfire.

The sergeant was wounded in the shoulder Fazekas was struck in the left shoulder and rushed to a hospital. His condition has stabilized and he was transferred to a hospital in Chicago for further treatment, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said.

The suspect was pursued on foot by another officer and later found in an abandoned home, police said.

One of the officers pursued after the suspect who was on foot. This individual was later located and arrested in an abandon home nearby.

The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garysearchmanhuntshootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Gary police officer shot; 1 suspect in custody, another on run
Man charged in Bradley police officers' shootings seeks new lawyer
Houston police officers shot by 3D printed gun: sources
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD detective
TOP STORIES
Suburban parents plan protests, lash out at schools with mask mandates
What Drew Peterson claims in bid to toss conviction
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
Opening statements begin Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson's trial
Chicago woman charged in Oakbrook mall smash-and-grab
Skokie approves Carvana tower near migratory bird path
English pub closing after more than 1K years
Show More
Records 'improperly' taken from White House found at Trump's club
Construction on Jane Byrne Interchange to wrap up this year: IDOT
How to safely store your COVID vaccine data on your smartphone
2 found dead in Old Irving Park fire: CPD, CFD
Chicago Weather: Foggy, milder Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News