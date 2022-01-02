Dyer woman arrested after ambulance stolen from Gary hospital found in Griffith: police

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 44-year-old Dyer woman was arrested Saturday night in northwest Indiana after being found inside an ambulance stolen from a Gary hospital, police said.Just before 7:35 p.m., an ambulance was reported stolen from Methodist Northlake Hospital, located at 600 Grant St. in Gary, police said.Medical staff from Elite Medical Transportation said they arrived at the hospital to transport a patient, and when they returned to the ambulance with the patient, the ambulance was missing.Griffith police alerted Gary police about 7:45 p.m. that they had found the stolen ambulance at Ridge Road and Colfax Street in a Walgreens parking lot.Griffith police recovered the ambulance and arrested the woman who was inside it.