Dyer woman arrested after ambulance stolen from Gary hospital found in Griffith: police

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 44-year-old Dyer woman was arrested Saturday night in northwest Indiana after being found inside an ambulance stolen from a Gary hospital, police said.
Just before 7:35 p.m., an ambulance was reported stolen from Methodist Northlake Hospital, located at 600 Grant St. in Gary, police said.
Medical staff from Elite Medical Transportation said they arrived at the hospital to transport a patient, and when they returned to the ambulance with the patient, the ambulance was missing.
Griffith police alerted Gary police about 7:45 p.m. that they had found the stolen ambulance at Ridge Road and Colfax Street in a Walgreens parking lot.
Griffith police recovered the ambulance and arrested the woman who was inside it.
