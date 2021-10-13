chicago crime

Ambulance stolen from Chicago hospital, crashes in Gold Coast after striking cyclist; 1 in custody

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in custody after a stolen ambulance crashed in Gold Coast Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the ambulance was stolen from Humboldt Park Health, formerly known as Norwegian American Hospital. As the thief fled, the person struck a cyclist and a car in the 2200-block of West Division Street.


The ambulance then crashed in the 0-100 block of North Avenue. The thief was then taken into custody.

The cyclist took themself to St. Mary Hospital with minor injuries, police said. It was not clear if anyone was injured when the ambulance struck the vehicle.


Charges are pending.
