Gary shooting: K-9 shot in northwest Indiana, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A K-9 officer was shot in northwest Indiana on Thursday, police said.

The Gary Police Department said a K-9 was struck by gunfire in the afternoon hours. Officials did not provide details about the location of the shooting or the K-9's condition.

Police did not immediately say if any people were injured in the shooting, and they did not provide any information about the circumstances leading up to it.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.