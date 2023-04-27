Gary LeVox, former lead singer of Rascal Flatts, coming to Rosemont

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After decades as the frontman for Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox is turning a new chapter with a solo singing career.
The "Get Down Like that" tour rolls into Rosemont Thursday night.
He will perform at Joe's Live at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27.50, and the show is 21 and over.
LeVox joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday morning to talk more about his tour.
Rascal Flatts has had 17 No. 1 singles, 23 million records sold and 40 country awards.
The band never got a farewell tour because of the COVID pandemic.