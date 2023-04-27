Gary LeVox, former lead singer of Rascal Flatts, coming to Rosemont

Although a farewell Rascal Flatts tour did not happen, Gary LeVox, the former lead singer, is coming to Rosemont Thursday.

Rascal Flatts members did not get farewell tour due to COVID pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After decades as the frontman for Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox is turning a new chapter with a solo singing career.

The "Get Down Like that" tour rolls into Rosemont Thursday night.

He will perform at Joe's Live at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27.50, and the show is 21 and over.

LeVox joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday morning to talk more about his tour.

Rascal Flatts has had 17 No. 1 singles, 23 million records sold and 40 country awards.

The band never got a farewell tour because of the COVID pandemic.