Northwest Indiana man leads police on hours-long chase, shots fired by East Chicago officers

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A Northwest Indiana man is now in custody after leading police on an hours-long chase that ended with shots fired on Chicago's south side early Saturday morning.It all started just after midnight with a report of loud music coming from a vehicle at 4924 Northcote Street in East Chicago.Responding officers found a man standing outside of what was later determined to be a stolen blue 2016 Nissan Rogue, playing extremely loud music, according to a release by the East Chicago police department."The male then jogged toward the vehicle, reached in his waist band and pulled out an unknown black object which resembled a firearms pistol grip," the release said.The man then got into the car and drove in the direction of the officer, police said.The officer was able to get out of the way and the suspect fled and a pursuit began, according to police."The fleeing vehicle then intentionally rammed the passenger side of a responding officer's squad car, which was parked in the alley almost striking the officer that was standing outside of the squad car. The officer fired two shots at the fleeing vehicle striking the front passenger tire, causing the tire to deflate," the release said.The driver of the fleeing vehicle then placed the vehicle back into drive and took off, leading the pursuit into Hammond, police said.The driver struck officers' squad cars numerous times during the pursuit and intentionally tried to run officers off the road, police said.The chase eventually ended at 99th and Van Vlissingen, in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood due to the suspect's vehicle having mechanical problems, police said.Chicago Police Department negotiators and S.W.A.T. team members were called out to assist after the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle.Stacy Hawkins said he was just getting home from work when he saw the massive police response. Hawkins said, the normally quiet block was shut down for hours."I seen them all suited up and booted up. You know what I'm saying? Ready to go in for a war," said Hawkins.After about two hours of negotiating, the suspect surrendered and he was taken into custody by the Chicago police.A handgun was eventually recovered from his vehicle, police said.The suspect, who is identified as a 28-year-old man from Gary, now faces numerous felony charges in both states.The Chicago Police Department's Investigative Response Team will investigate the shots fired by the East Chicago police officers, according to the release.