missing man

Missing man, 73, found after being seen put into his own vehicle by 2 at Gary truck stop, police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing man, 73, found safe after last seen at Gary truck stop

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A missing 73-year-old man who was last seen at a Gary truck stop being put into his own car by a couple has been found safe, police said Friday afternoon.

Clyde Merriweather's wife said he was found at a Denny's restaurant in Portage, Indiana, along with his car. Police said he was located around 3 p.m. in good health and spirits.

"The Gary Police Department is extremely pleased, Mr. Clyde Merriweather has been located safely and we thank the community for the outpouring of help and support," Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said in a Facebook post.



On Thursday night, his family was worried sick and fearing the worst after he was seen being put into his vehicle at a truck stop Wednesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

The family of a missing 73-year-old man are worried sick and fearing the worst after he was seen being put into his vehicle at a truck stop Wednesday morning.



Merriweather had been last seen parked in front of the Love's Truck Stop in the 3100 block of Grant St. in Gary at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to Gary police. They said he was in the company of a young man and woman.

"I'm scared not to find him. I'm just scared," said Merriweather's daughter Andrea Lackey.

SEE ALSO | Search continues for teen last seen at Michigan State University nearly 2 weeks ago

In security video obtained by police, Merriweather is seen being put into the passenger side of his vehicle by a male wearing a dark blue hoodie with dark jeans.

On Friday, Gary police identified Laura Ashley Duncan, 23, as a "person of interest" wanted for questioning in the case.



"My husband does not pick up any strangers. He wouldn't take anybody home. He would not have done that. That is not my husband's character," said Merriweather's wife, Barbara.

"He would not let nobody drive his vehicle. He would not let nobody do anything like that. My father is a loner," Lackey added.

Relatives said Merriweather has been missing since Monday night, which is two days before he was seen with that young couple.

He had left home and didn't return, and family members said he's been suffering from memory problems and doesn't have a working cell phone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyelderlymissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Fire in QVC warehouse: 1 reportedly missing after massive NC blaze
FBI offering $10K reward for information in Jelani Day case
Body of missing man, 64, last seen in Palos Heights found, police say
Missing endangered man, 64, last seen in Palos Heights: police
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News